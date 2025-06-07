Left Menu

Romanians Rally for Equality in Pride March Amid Rising Far-Right Influence

Tens of thousands of Romanians marched in Bucharest for LGBTQ rights, demanding civil unions and equal protections amid far-right political gains. Despite a significant ruling from the European Court of Human Rights, Romania has yet to recognize same-sex relationships, prompting widespread demonstrations and calls for policy change.

Tens of thousands of Romanians converged on Bucharest for a significant LGBTQ Pride march, advocating for civil union partnerships and equal rights. This demonstration comes in the wake of a contentious presidential election that saw an increase in far-right influence, challenging the community's rights.

The march, attended by about 30,000 people, marked a crucial point in the fight for LGBTQ rights in Romania, a country that only decriminalized homosexuality in 2001. Despite an EU court ruling, Romania has not yet recognized same-sex relationships legally, spurring activists to continue their push for civil partnerships.

The event is part of a broader trend in Central and Eastern Europe, where LGBTQ rights remain under threat. With similar events held in Poland and legislation passed in Hungary to restrict Pride marches, the Romanian rally underscores the ongoing struggle against rising conservatism and hate speech in the region.

