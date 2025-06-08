Left Menu

Arrest in High-profile Shiv Sena Leader's Abduction and Murder

The prime accused, Avinash Raman Dhodi, has been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi. The incident occurred in January after Ashok filed a complaint leading to his brother's eviction. Multiple arrests have been made, but some suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:58 IST
Arrest in High-profile Shiv Sena Leader's Abduction and Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the main suspect in the abduction and murder case of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi has been captured by police in Silvassa. Avinash Raman Dhodi, the victim's brother, had been evading authorities for five months before his arrest on Sunday, according to Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The tragic incident dates back to January, when Ashok Dhodi went missing before his body was discovered in a quarry in Gujarat. The police made headway by tracing his vehicle, leading to the arrest of Avinash as well as five others allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

Motive for the crime was reportedly linked to a dispute; Ashok had filed a complaint with the Vevji Gram Panchayat leading to Avinash's eviction. Despite these arrests, authorities are continuing their efforts to apprehend three remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025