Arrest in High-profile Shiv Sena Leader's Abduction and Murder

In a significant development, the main suspect in the abduction and murder case of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi has been captured by police in Silvassa. Avinash Raman Dhodi, the victim's brother, had been evading authorities for five months before his arrest on Sunday, according to Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The tragic incident dates back to January, when Ashok Dhodi went missing before his body was discovered in a quarry in Gujarat. The police made headway by tracing his vehicle, leading to the arrest of Avinash as well as five others allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

Motive for the crime was reportedly linked to a dispute; Ashok had filed a complaint with the Vevji Gram Panchayat leading to Avinash's eviction. Despite these arrests, authorities are continuing their efforts to apprehend three remaining suspects.

