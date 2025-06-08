Left Menu

Kerala Businessman's Corruption Allegations: A Twist in the Tale

A Kerala businessman accused a federal officer of corruption but later denied knowing or having evidence against him. The case involves allegations and investigations of money laundering related to cashew imports. Both the businessman and the officer have sought legal interventions amid ongoing judicial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala businessman has made headlines after accusing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer of corruption but subsequently denying any knowledge or evidence against the investigator. This turn of events has sparked widespread attention.

Sources reveal that businessman Aneesh Babu recorded his statement with the ED in Delhi, denying involvement or evidence against the accused officer. Allegations emerged involving a Rs 2 crore demand to settle a 2021 money laundering case tied to the import of cashews from Africa.

The incident comes amidst a broader investigation into money laundering, with both Babu and the officer seeking legal recourse. The unfolding drama has prompted debates around the veracity of the claims and possible motivations behind the accusations.

