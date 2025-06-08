Manipur on Edge: Internet Suspended After Meitei Leader’s Arrest Sparks Protests
Following the arrest of a leader from the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, tension escalated in Manipur, leading the administration to enforce prohibitory orders and suspend internet services across five Imphal valley districts. The move comes amidst ongoing protests and growing unrest in the region.
A tense situation unfolded in Manipur following the arrest of a Meitei leader from the Arambai Tenggol group. The administration has imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in parts of Imphal amidst continued protests.
The government took the step to curb the unrest that erupted after the arrest, aiming to bring stability and order to the area.
This decision underscores the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining peace and addressing the grievances of local communities.
