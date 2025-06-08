Left Menu

Manipur on Edge: Internet Suspended After Meitei Leader’s Arrest Sparks Protests

Following the arrest of a leader from the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, tension escalated in Manipur, leading the administration to enforce prohibitory orders and suspend internet services across five Imphal valley districts. The move comes amidst ongoing protests and growing unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government took the step to curb the unrest that erupted after the arrest, aiming to bring stability and order to the area.

This decision underscores the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining peace and addressing the grievances of local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

