Manipur on Edge: Internet Suspended After Meitei Leader’s Arrest Sparks Protests

A tense situation unfolded in Manipur following the arrest of a Meitei leader from the Arambai Tenggol group. The administration has imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in parts of Imphal amidst continued protests.

The government took the step to curb the unrest that erupted after the arrest, aiming to bring stability and order to the area.

This decision underscores the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining peace and addressing the grievances of local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)