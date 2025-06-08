Fake Visa Operation Dismantled: IGI Airport Police Nab Key Accused

A man accused of facilitating illegal travel from Punjab to Spain via forged documents has been apprehended by the IGI Airport police. The accused, Kamaldeep Singh, was found orchestrating the scam, encouraging people to pay hefty sums for fake visas and tickets.

The three individuals intended for travel were caught at Delhi airport when airline officials identified their tickets as counterfeit. Further scrutiny revealed that their Schengen visas were also forged, confirmed by a Swiss liaison, leading to the immediate detention of the travelers.

Singh initially evaded arrest, but after a comprehensive 300-km chase, he was apprehended in Kurukshetra. Police have uncovered connections to another agent, Sonu Walia, who is already in custody. Authorities are committed to dismantling the network behind this visa fraud.