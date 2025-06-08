Left Menu

Decade-Long Manhunt Ends with Key Gang Member's Arrest

Rakesh, wanted for a decade following a kidnapping and robbery in Delhi, has been apprehended. He was part of a 2014 crime involving the abduction of a driver and looting of a vehicle. Despite being named a Proclaimed Offender, he evaded capture until a recent police operation.

After more than a decade on the run, a notorious suspect in a 2014 kidnapping and robbery case has been captured by authorities in Delhi. Officials revealed the arrest of Rakesh, who was involved in a high-profile crime in the central district of Jhandewalan.

Rakesh, a 37-year-old resident of Kishan Ganj, played a crucial role in the abduction of a driver and the subsequent looting of a pan masala consignment. The crime, which occurred on December 26, 2014, saw a gang of six to seven men commandeer a vehicle at gunpoint. The driver was ultimately abandoned near Dhaula Kuan after the heist.

Despite being declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2015, Rakesh managed to elude law enforcement for nearly a decade. However, following a tip-off, a crime branch team apprehended him in Chaman Vihar, Loni. Officials further disclosed Rakesh's involvement in additional robberies in 2022 and 2023, highlighting his pattern of evasion through frequent relocations.

