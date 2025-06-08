Conflict on the High Seas: Thunberg's Mission Blocked

In a firm statement on Sunday, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz declared the nation's intent to block an aid vessel carrying prominent activist Greta Thunberg and others from reaching the Gaza Strip.

Katz reiterated that the decision is rooted in maintaining Israel's naval blockade, a security measure against potential arms imports by Hamas.

Thunberg and her fellow activists are on a humanitarian mission, but Katz's assertion underscores the ongoing tensions and security concerns defining the region.