Conflict on the High Seas: Thunberg's Mission Blocked
Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, has stated that an aid boat with Greta Thunberg and activists will not be allowed to reach Gaza. Katz emphasized the naval blockade is in place to prevent arms from entering Palestinian territories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:19 IST
In a firm statement on Sunday, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz declared the nation's intent to block an aid vessel carrying prominent activist Greta Thunberg and others from reaching the Gaza Strip.
Katz reiterated that the decision is rooted in maintaining Israel's naval blockade, a security measure against potential arms imports by Hamas.
Thunberg and her fellow activists are on a humanitarian mission, but Katz's assertion underscores the ongoing tensions and security concerns defining the region.
