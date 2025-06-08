Left Menu

Gurjar Protest Stalls Train in Rajasthan: Demand for Reservation Persists

Members of the Gurjar community in Rajasthan protested by halting a passenger train, demanding reservation-inclusive legislation. The Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur revealed community discontent despite government assurances to address demands. Key demands include reservation in the Ninth Schedule and mitigating police cases against community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, tensions flared as members of the Gurjar community staged a protest, stalling a passenger train near Bayana. The demonstration followed a Mahapanchayat convened by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, where state responses to various demands, including constitutional reservation processes, were discussed.

Despite assurance from Vijay Bainsla, who leads the Samiti, about favorable government responses, a faction within the community expressed dissatisfaction, interrupting the Mathura-Sawaimadhopur train service. Authorities, including the Railway Protection Force, engaged in negotiations to resolve the blockade peacefully, while stricter traffic measures and additional policing were enacted in the area.

Beyond dissatisfaction, the demands push for the insertion of reservation for the Most Backward Classes into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which the Rajasthan state government has reportedly advocated for. Additional concerns include appointing district nodal officers to address older police cases tied to past agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

