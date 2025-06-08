Avinash Dhodi's Capture: A Tale of Betrayal and Justice

In a dramatic turn of events, Avinash Dhodi, the primary suspect in the chilling abduction and murder of his brother and Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, was apprehended early Sunday morning in Silvassa, bringing an end to his five-month evasion of the law.

The arrest comes as a significant breakthrough following a tip-off that led law enforcement to the 60-year-old fugitive in Morkhal. According to Yatish Deshmukh, the Superintendent of Police of Palghar, Avinash's capture increases the number of arrests in this high-profile case to six. Meanwhile, three suspects remain on the run.

Avinash Dhodi held a grudge against his brother over a property dispute, motivating the heinous crime. The victim's body was discovered in a water-filled quarry in Gujarat days after his disappearance. A rigorous investigation led to Avinash's detention, though he initially escaped custody, leading to several police officials facing consequences for the lapse.

