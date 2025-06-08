Tragic Recovery: Six Teenagers' Bodies Found in Godavari River

The bodies of six teenagers were tragically recovered from the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Sunday, confirming fears of their drowning.

The youngsters, aged between 13 to 19, had ventured for a bath in the river at Mahadevpur mandal the previous evening, sparking a desperate search effort by local authorities.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu spearheaded the operation, urging district officials to prioritize finding the teenagers, culminating in the somber discovery on Sunday.

