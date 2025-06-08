Tragic Recovery: Six Teenagers' Bodies Found in Godavari River
Six teenagers, feared drowned in the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, have been recovered. The youths, aged between 13 and 19, went bathing on Saturday evening in Mahadevpur mandal. Efforts led by State Minister D Sridhar Babu initiated an extensive search, concluding on Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The bodies of six teenagers were tragically recovered from the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Sunday, confirming fears of their drowning.
The youngsters, aged between 13 to 19, had ventured for a bath in the river at Mahadevpur mandal the previous evening, sparking a desperate search effort by local authorities.
State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu spearheaded the operation, urging district officials to prioritize finding the teenagers, culminating in the somber discovery on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement