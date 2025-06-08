Left Menu

Unprecedented Oath-Taking: Justice Shah Becomes Acting Chief Justice on Eid

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took oath as the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in a unique ceremony held on Eid, at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry, deviating from the traditional venue in Islamabad. The ceremony, administered by Justice Ayesha A Malik, was significant for its timing and location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a notable event, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on Eid, a national holiday, marking a departure from tradition. The ceremony unfolded at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry, rather than at the customary venue in Islamabad, garnering widespread media attention.

This occasion is particularly significant because it is unusual for such high-profile judicial ceremonies to occur on public holidays and outside the federal capital. Justice Shah will fulfill the role until June 10, in the absence of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who is currently on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The oath was administered by Justice Ayesha A Malik in the presence of several other esteemed judges and legal professionals, making it a notable event in the country's judicial history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

