Unprecedented Oath-Taking: Justice Shah Becomes Acting Chief Justice on Eid

In a notable event, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on Eid, a national holiday, marking a departure from tradition. The ceremony unfolded at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry, rather than at the customary venue in Islamabad, garnering widespread media attention.

This occasion is particularly significant because it is unusual for such high-profile judicial ceremonies to occur on public holidays and outside the federal capital. Justice Shah will fulfill the role until June 10, in the absence of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who is currently on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The oath was administered by Justice Ayesha A Malik in the presence of several other esteemed judges and legal professionals, making it a notable event in the country's judicial history.

