Trump's Travel Ban Sparks Global Uproar

In a move sparking worldwide controversy, President Donald Trump has enacted a travel ban affecting citizens from 12 predominantly African and Middle Eastern countries. This decision coincides with increased immigration enforcement, drawing criticism for its perceived divisive nature.

The latest proclamation, signed last Wednesday, impacts nationals from countries including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and others. Notably, heightened restrictions will also apply to individuals from countries like Burundi and Venezuela who are outside the US and lack valid visas. However, those with existing visas remain unaffected for now.

Critics, such as Oxfam America's president Abby Maxman, assert that the policy is a divisive tactic, vilifying communities in search of safety. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has condemned the ban as unjust. Despite claims tying the ban to national security, many argue it unjustly targets specific demographics.