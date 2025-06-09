Left Menu

Trump's Travel Ban Sparks Global Uproar

President Trump's new travel ban targets citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries. The ban, criticized for stirring division, aims to prevent terrorism and visa overstays. Critics argue it unjustly targets communities. The policy has been met with global condemnation amid rising tensions over immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 00:01 IST
Trump's Travel Ban Sparks Global Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move sparking worldwide controversy, President Donald Trump has enacted a travel ban affecting citizens from 12 predominantly African and Middle Eastern countries. This decision coincides with increased immigration enforcement, drawing criticism for its perceived divisive nature.

The latest proclamation, signed last Wednesday, impacts nationals from countries including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and others. Notably, heightened restrictions will also apply to individuals from countries like Burundi and Venezuela who are outside the US and lack valid visas. However, those with existing visas remain unaffected for now.

Critics, such as Oxfam America's president Abby Maxman, assert that the policy is a divisive tactic, vilifying communities in search of safety. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has condemned the ban as unjust. Despite claims tying the ban to national security, many argue it unjustly targets specific demographics.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025