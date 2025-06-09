Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Young Sisters in Saharanpur

In a heart-wrenching incident, two young sisters lost their lives in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a canter truck struck them while they were crossing the road. Sana, aged five, and her sister Mantasha, aged seven, were the victims of the tragic accident that occurred on Sunday evening.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sagar Jain, confirmed that Mantasha died instantly, while Sana succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the hospital. The devastating occurrence has left the financially struggling family in severe distress.

Following the fatal accident, villagers responded with anger, apprehending and assaulting the canter truck driver. A swift police response led to the driver's detention, and the authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. The children's bodies have been sent for post-mortem as the community grapples with this immense loss.

