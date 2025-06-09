Left Menu

Naval Blockade Showdown: Greta Thunberg and Crew Seized En Route to Gaza

Israeli forces seized the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's yacht, Madleen, which carried activist Greta Thunberg and humanitarian aid, preventing it from reaching Gaza amid an ongoing naval blockade. The arrest highlights the challenges of delivering aid and the global call for intervention against the blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 07:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces took control of the British-flagged charity vessel Madleen, preventing it from reaching the Gaza Strip, officials confirmed on Sunday. The yacht, operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, carried a crew of 12, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid.

The planned mission was stopped at sea, with Israeli officials describing it as a propaganda effort supporting Hamas. The navy intercepted the boat, escorting it to an Israeli port. All on board were unhurt and will be returned to their respective countries.

The incident brings attention to the ongoing blockade, in place since 2007, and its effects. Attempts to deliver aid to Gaza, home to 2 million Palestinians facing dire conditions due to this blockade, remain a contentious international issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

