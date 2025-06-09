Left Menu

Gujarat Police Rescue Child Workers, Arrest Factory Owner

Police in Gujarat's Rajkot rescued 16 children and five adults from two illegal jewellery units where they faced forced labor and abuse. The owner, Ajitmaula Ajmatmaula, was arrested. Victims were brought from West Bengal, coerced into working over 10 hours daily, and compensated with meager wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 09-06-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 08:41 IST
Gujarat Police Rescue Child Workers, Arrest Factory Owner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation, 16 minors and five young adults were rescued from two unauthorized jewellery manufacturing units in Gujarat's Rajkot, where they were reportedly subjected to forced labor and abuse.

Authorities arrested Ajitmaula Ajmatmaula, originally from West Bengal, who is accused of exploiting the victims, making them work over 10 hours a day under threat and providing a nominal pay of Rs 8,000 per month. The Rajkot police confirmed that severe abuse, including physical assault, was involved, as verified by medical examinations.

Ajmatmaula allegedly brought the young workers from West Bengal with parental consent, promising them wages that hardly justified the conditions they endured. He now faces charges under various legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Child Labour Act. The victims have been relocated to a city childcare home under official care.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
2
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025