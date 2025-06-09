Explosion Rattles Okinawa Military Base, Injures Japanese Soldier

An explosion at or near a US military base on Okinawa's southern Japanese island has left at least one Japanese soldier injured, according to defense officials on Monday. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

The Self Defence Force's joint staff reported that the explosion occurred at Kadena Air Base while a team of Japanese soldiers, skilled in handling unexploded ordnance, was present near or at the site. The incident's cause and exact location are currently under investigation by the SDF.

Authorities are actively working to confirm details surrounding the explosion, as safety and procedures at the base are scrutinized for potential improvements.

