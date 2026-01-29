Left Menu

Man City Triumphs Despite Doku's Injury Setback

Manchester City reached the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win over Galatasaray, despite Jeremy Doku's injury. Doku, replaced by Phil Foden after a calf injury, provided assists for both goals. City's win came after a disappointing loss to Bodø/Glimt, showing resilience and determination.

Updated: 29-01-2026 09:44 IST
Manchester City secured a spot in the Champions League last 16 with a solid 2-0 victory against Galatasaray, overcoming the setback of an injury to star player Jeremy Doku. The Belgium international was forced off the pitch before halftime, replaced by Phil Foden after an unfortunate calf injury suffered during a challenge by Davinson Sanchez.

Doku, one of City's standout performers this season, managed to assist in both of City's goals before his premature exit. The goals, netted by Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki, demonstrated City's offensive prowess. Doku's injury, however, will see him miss the upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The victory served as a powerful response to last week's unexpected 3-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt, which had raised questions about City's chances of progressing directly to the round of 16. City's recovery not only restored confidence in their campaign but also ended Haaland's five-game goal drought, marking his 40th goal this season.

