Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, avoided an ACB inquiry scheduled for Monday, concerning alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

The Anti-Corruption Branch had previously summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and former PWD minister Satyendar Jain for questioning. Jain attended the session on Friday, enduring over five hours of interrogation by the ACB.

Sisodia's legal counsel notified the ACB of his inability to attend due to prior engagements, with plans for a reschedule. The FIR alleges financial misconduct amounting to Rs 2,000 crore related to over 12,000 classroom constructions.

