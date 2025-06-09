Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry
Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, did not attend the ACB questioning over alleged corruption in government school classrooms construction. While Satyendar Jain complied, Sisodia cited a pre-planned engagement. The inquiry follows an FIR alleging Rs 2,000 crore in financial irregularities.
Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, avoided an ACB inquiry scheduled for Monday, concerning alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools.
The Anti-Corruption Branch had previously summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and former PWD minister Satyendar Jain for questioning. Jain attended the session on Friday, enduring over five hours of interrogation by the ACB.
Sisodia's legal counsel notified the ACB of his inability to attend due to prior engagements, with plans for a reschedule. The FIR alleges financial misconduct amounting to Rs 2,000 crore related to over 12,000 classroom constructions.
