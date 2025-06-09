Political Sparks Fly Over Kerala Teen's Tragic Death in Wild Boar Trap Incident

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Monday retracted his previous statements regarding a political conspiracy following the electrocution of a teenager by an illegal wild boar trap in poll-bound Nilambur. The minister accused the media of misinterpreting his words and clarified that his comments only referred to opposition protests.

Saseendran denied any links between the Forest Department and the teenager's tragedy, asserting that any conspiracy was related to subsequent political protests. He reminded the public that the opposition UDF initially made political allegations, not him. The media's portrayal of his remarks, according to Saseendran, led to increased political tensions.

The incident, where 15-year-old Ananthu tragically died due to an illegal electric trap, led to a broader political furor, with both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF engaging in a blame game. The issue emphasized the need for improved safety measures, as pointed out by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who expressed her condolences to the affected families.