NATO Calls for Massive Boost in Air and Missile Defense

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will address the urgency for the military alliance to substantially increase its air and missile defense capabilities during a speech in London on Monday. The proposed 400% boost in defense is considered essential for maintaining a credible deterrence, particularly in light of recent threats.

Rutte's remarks, to be delivered at London's Chatham House think tank, will stress the importance of strengthening this aspect of defense, drawing lessons from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine where Russia's aerial aggression poses significant challenges.

Furthermore, Rutte will underscore the need for thousands of additional armored vehicles and tanks, along with millions more artillery shells. He will also highlight the necessity of enhancing enabling capabilities such as logistics, supply, transportation, and medical support to fortify NATO's operational readiness.