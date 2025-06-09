Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Body Found Inside Locked Bus in Delhi

The decomposed body of a 32-year-old man was found in a locked bus in northeast Delhi. Identified as Shiva, with a visible head injury, his body was located by police after a report of a foul odor. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death.

Updated: 09-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome discovery was made in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area as police found the decomposed body of a 32-year-old man inside a parked tourist bus. This unsettling find came after a complaint regarding a strong odor and traces of blood emanating from the vehicle.

The victim, identified as Shiva from Pushta, Gamri, was discovered face down on the front steps of the empty bus. The bus cabin was mysteriously locked from the inside, raising suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities noted a visible head injury on the man, suggesting an accidental fall. To uncover more details, the police have initiated a review of CCTV footage from nearby areas and sent the body to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

