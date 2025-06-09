Left Menu

Global Indices Surge as Asia Stocks Rally and Trade Talks Loom

World indices hit record highs driven by an Asia stocks rally and improved trade optimism ahead of crucial U.S.-China talks in London. Despite concerns over economic performance, particularly China's slowing exports, markets remain hopeful due to ongoing dialogues concentrating on critical mineral production.

Updated: 09-06-2025 14:41 IST
Global stock indices soared to new highs on Monday, spurred by a rally in Asian markets and promising trade talks in London between the U.S. and China. MSCI's broad global index climbed 0.2% to a record 893.88 as both European and Asian markets showed strength.

The increase came amid a prominent trade meeting involving key figures from the U.S., as Washington aims to negotiate with China over critical mineral resources. The session is likely to impact markets worldwide, with analysts highlighting trade policy as a key uncertainty.

Unpredictable dynamics, including slower Chinese export growth and upcoming U.S. inflation data, continue to affect investor sentiment. Nevertheless, positive momentum in global markets persists, driven by optimism surrounding policy dialogues and economic data releases.

