Global Indices Surge as Asia Stocks Rally and Trade Talks Loom

Global stock indices soared to new highs on Monday, spurred by a rally in Asian markets and promising trade talks in London between the U.S. and China. MSCI's broad global index climbed 0.2% to a record 893.88 as both European and Asian markets showed strength.

The increase came amid a prominent trade meeting involving key figures from the U.S., as Washington aims to negotiate with China over critical mineral resources. The session is likely to impact markets worldwide, with analysts highlighting trade policy as a key uncertainty.

Unpredictable dynamics, including slower Chinese export growth and upcoming U.S. inflation data, continue to affect investor sentiment. Nevertheless, positive momentum in global markets persists, driven by optimism surrounding policy dialogues and economic data releases.