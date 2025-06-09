11 Years of Transformation: PM Modi Celebrates NDA’s Journey to a Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commemorated the 11th anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government’s tenure by spotlighting India’s sweeping transformation since 2014. In a message filled with optimism, resolve, and national pride, PM Modi reflected on the far-reaching changes India has undergone—driven by a governance model that combines scale, sensitivity, and a people-first approach.

A Decade of Reforms and Transformation

Since assuming office in 2014, the NDA Government, under PM Modi’s leadership, has focused relentlessly on improving governance and accelerating inclusive development. Guided by the motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the administration has worked to ensure that progress reaches every corner of the nation.

PM Modi credited India’s rise to the active participation and collective will of its 140 crore citizens, who have embraced reform and innovation as vehicles of progress. This synergy between the government and its people has helped India overcome numerous global challenges—from pandemic disruptions to geopolitical uncertainties—and emerge stronger and more self-reliant.

Key Milestones Across Sectors

1. Economic Growth and Infrastructure

India has become the fastest-growing major economy, with robust GDP growth, a resilient manufacturing sector, and record-breaking FDI inflows. Flagship initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, and PM Gati Shakti have laid the foundation for long-term industrial and infrastructure development.

Mega infrastructure projects like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, Udan, and Vande Bharat trains have significantly enhanced connectivity and logistics, making movement faster and more efficient across the country.

2. Social Welfare and Empowerment

Schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission have impacted millions, improving health, housing, sanitation, clean energy access, and water availability.

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system has revolutionized welfare delivery, ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients without delays or leakages. Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity has transformed financial inclusion.

3. Digital India and Innovation

Under the Digital India programme, India has emerged as a global tech leader, pioneering in fields such as digital payments, e-governance, AI, and cybersecurity. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a global benchmark, processing billions of transactions monthly.

India has also established itself as a major voice in digital diplomacy and climate action, with initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA) and ambitious renewable energy targets.

4. Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business

PM Modi highlighted significant improvements in ‘Ease of Living’, emphasizing that reforms are now evaluated by their impact on ordinary citizens. The reduction in bureaucratic red tape, expansion of public services, increased digitization, and better grievance redressal mechanisms have all contributed to a more efficient and citizen-friendly system.

India has also seen major improvement in the Ease of Doing Business index through regulatory simplification, tax reforms like GST, and the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Citizen Engagement Through NaMo App

To mark this journey of transformation, PM Modi has encouraged all citizens to explore the government’s accomplishments through the NaMo App. The app showcases the past 11 years of governance in an innovative and interactive format, offering:

Infographics that highlight key achievements

Videos and articles summarizing sector-wise transformation

Games, quizzes, and surveys that engage and educate

Vikas Yatra timelines, outlining year-by-year progress

The platform not only informs but also invites public participation and feedback, aligning with the democratic spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

Building a Viksit Bharat

While celebrating India’s achievements, PM Modi underscored the importance of the future, reiterating his vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047. This forward-looking agenda focuses on sustainability, innovation, global cooperation, and inclusive prosperity.

“We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” he stated.

#11YearsOfSeva: A National Movement

The celebration of #11YearsOfSeva (Service) is more than just a commemoration of tenure—it is a tribute to the participatory governance model that has driven India’s resurgence. The hashtag has gained widespread traction across social media, reflecting how citizens identify with and celebrate this journey.

PM Modi’s message serves both as a retrospective on India’s incredible journey over the last eleven years and a call to action for the years ahead. With a strengthened foundation, global recognition, and a visionary roadmap, India stands poised for even greater achievements. The NaMo App and the government's official portals now serve as digital archives and community platforms that document, celebrate, and inspire participation in India’s continuing transformation.