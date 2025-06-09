Fortifying the Amarnath Yatra: Robust Security Measures in Place
Jammu and Kashmir Police have implemented facial recognition systems to enhance security for the Amarnath Yatra, protecting pilgrims from potential terror threats. The system provides real-time alerts on blacklisted individuals, part of a broader strategy including RFID monitoring and CCTV surveillance, to ensure the safety of participants.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to ensure the safety of pilgrims, Jammu and Kashmir Police have introduced facial recognition systems along the Pahalgam route of the Amarnath Yatra. This measure is crucial to ward off terror threats targeting the pilgrimage, police officials reported on Monday.
The advanced system triggers real-time alerts whenever a blacklisted individual is detected by surveillance cameras. With images of active terrorists and suspected overground workers in its database, the FRS aims to provide foolproof security for this revered pilgrimage.
Authorities are also working on installing similar systems on the Baltal route ahead of the yatra beginning on July 3, planning to culminate on August 9. Despite past terror attacks and a reduced pilgrimage duration this year, over three lakh devotees have registered, showcasing the event's enduring significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cutting-Edge Hospital to Rise in Nilakkal: A Boon for Sabarimala Pilgrims
Tragic End for Pilgrims on Sacred Journey
Assam: Ambubachi Mela 2025 to be held from June 22-26; nearly 10 lakh pilgrims expected
Amit Shah Promises Unwavering Support for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims
Pakistan invites Sikh pilgrims to attend two events in Lahore this month