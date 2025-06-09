Delhi Assembly Seeks Legislative Independence: Proposal for Separate Secretariat

The Delhi Assembly is poised for a transformation as the Rules Committee has proposed the establishment of a separate legislative secretariat and granting financial autonomy. This move, discussed on Monday, aims to boost operational efficiency and mirrors provisions enjoyed by Parliament and state legislatures under relevant constitutional articles.

Since 1993, Delhi's Assembly operated without financial independence, relying heavily on officers from varied government departments, leading to inefficiencies. The proposal, spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, seeks amendments in accordance with the GNCTD Act, 2023, to correct this imbalance.

The committee's decision follows recent consensus at the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference, which highlighted the need for legislative financial autonomy. As the proposal gains support, it is set to address the Assembly's independence and functionality, pivoting it towards a more sovereign operational model akin to other Indian legislatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)