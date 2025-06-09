Left Menu

Clash in Lakki Marwat: Security Forces Neutralize TTP Threat

In an intense gunfight in northwest Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district, two TTP terrorists were killed, and two arrested by security forces. One policeman also lost his life during the exchange. The incident highlights the ongoing threat from TTP, an organization linked with several deadly attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:18 IST
Clash in Lakki Marwat: Security Forces Neutralize TTP Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a fierce exchange of gunfire in the northwest region of Pakistan, security forces successfully eliminated two terrorists linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and captured two others.

The gunfight, which also resulted in the death of a policeman, occurred in the turbulent Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Officials reported that the terrorists infiltrated a house, triggering a swift response from the police and local peace committee, leading to the counter-operation.

TTP, established in 2007, has coordinated several terrorist outfits and is responsible for numerous lethal attacks across Pakistan, maintaining connections with al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban. The group has a history of targeting military and civilian installations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025