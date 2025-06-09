Clash in Lakki Marwat: Security Forces Neutralize TTP Threat
In an intense gunfight in northwest Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district, two TTP terrorists were killed, and two arrested by security forces. One policeman also lost his life during the exchange. The incident highlights the ongoing threat from TTP, an organization linked with several deadly attacks.
In a fierce exchange of gunfire in the northwest region of Pakistan, security forces successfully eliminated two terrorists linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and captured two others.
The gunfight, which also resulted in the death of a policeman, occurred in the turbulent Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Officials reported that the terrorists infiltrated a house, triggering a swift response from the police and local peace committee, leading to the counter-operation.
TTP, established in 2007, has coordinated several terrorist outfits and is responsible for numerous lethal attacks across Pakistan, maintaining connections with al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban. The group has a history of targeting military and civilian installations nationwide.
