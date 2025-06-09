Clash in Lakki Marwat: Security Forces Neutralize TTP Threat

In a fierce exchange of gunfire in the northwest region of Pakistan, security forces successfully eliminated two terrorists linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and captured two others.

The gunfight, which also resulted in the death of a policeman, occurred in the turbulent Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Officials reported that the terrorists infiltrated a house, triggering a swift response from the police and local peace committee, leading to the counter-operation.

TTP, established in 2007, has coordinated several terrorist outfits and is responsible for numerous lethal attacks across Pakistan, maintaining connections with al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban. The group has a history of targeting military and civilian installations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)