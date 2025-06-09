Tribunal Awaits: Suspended IPS Officer Vikash Challenges Suspension

Senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash has launched an appeal against his suspension to the Central Administrative Tribunal. This move comes after he was named among five officers suspended in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The suspension, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5, included key police figures such as Cubbon Park Police Inspector A K Girish and multiple senior officers. The government stated the suspension was due to dereliction of duty, suggesting that the officials in question did not adequately fulfill their responsibilities.

Sources indicate that the tribunal is expected to hear Vikash's challenge in the coming days. The stampede incident is linked to celebrations for the RCB team's IPL victory, which tragically resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to more than 50 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)