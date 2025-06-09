Controversy Ignites Over Meghalaya Murder Accusations
CoMSO demanded an apology from Sonam's family for defaming Meghalaya amid a murder investigation. Sonam surrendered following her husband's murder. CoMSO stressed the need for the Inner Line Permit to regulate tourist flows and refuted claims from Sonam's family, appreciating Meghalaya Police's investigation efforts.
- Country:
- India
The influential civil society group, CoMSO, based in Shillong, has called for an apology from the family of Sonam, arrested in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. They claim the family has tarnished the image of Meghalaya, a state heavily reliant on tourism.
Sonam, who surrendered to police after her husband's body was found, faces accusations of involvement, while the CoMSO argues for the Inner Line Permit to manage tourism and security. They refute the narrative proposed by Sonam's family and publicly commend the police for their diligent investigation.
Amid calls for a CBI probe, CoMSO's Roy Kupar Synrem stressed the peaceful nature of the community during the investigation, countering claims of violence or defamation, and urged for a public apology from Sonam's family to the Meghalaya community.
