Controversy Ignites Over Meghalaya Murder Accusations

The influential civil society group, CoMSO, based in Shillong, has called for an apology from the family of Sonam, arrested in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. They claim the family has tarnished the image of Meghalaya, a state heavily reliant on tourism.

Sonam, who surrendered to police after her husband's body was found, faces accusations of involvement, while the CoMSO argues for the Inner Line Permit to manage tourism and security. They refute the narrative proposed by Sonam's family and publicly commend the police for their diligent investigation.

Amid calls for a CBI probe, CoMSO's Roy Kupar Synrem stressed the peaceful nature of the community during the investigation, countering claims of violence or defamation, and urged for a public apology from Sonam's family to the Meghalaya community.