India's youth becoming job provider rather than job seeker: Lok Sabha Speaker

In a stirring address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla emphasized the pivotal role of India’s youth in addressing global challenges and shaping the nation’s future. Speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Lecture Hall Complex – II, Shri Birla highlighted the powerful synergy between technological innovation and India’s spiritual heritage, calling it a unique model for sustainable and inclusive development.

Youth as Drivers of Innovation and Nation-Building

Shri Birla underscored the transformative shift in India’s youth—from job seekers to job providers—fueling the startup revolution and bolstering India’s position as a global innovation hub. With dynamic contributions in social, economic, and technological sectors, Indian youth, he said, are fast becoming the torchbearers of ‘Viksit Bharat’—a vision of a developed India by 2047.

“India’s youth are not just shaping their own futures—they are shaping the nation's destiny,” said Shri Birla. “Their skill, energy, and ideas are in demand across the globe.”

He specifically lauded the role of IITs in this transformation, describing them as cradles of innovation that have contributed immensely to India’s global reputation in science and technology. By fostering entrepreneurship, creativity, and interdisciplinary learning, these premier institutions are molding the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

Embracing Modern Science and Spiritual Wisdom

A key theme of Shri Birla’s speech was the need to integrate modern science with India’s spiritual wisdom. He emphasized that technological progress, when grounded in ethical and cultural values, becomes not only more inclusive but also sustainable.

“India’s progress lies in harmonizing cutting-edge technology with our timeless values,” Shri Birla noted. “It ensures that our growth is humane, responsible, and deeply rooted in our civilizational ethos.”

This perspective, he argued, is vital as India rises on the global stage, offering a model of development that balances material progress with moral compass.

Advancing the Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Shri Birla also highlighted India’s recent strides towards self-reliance—from manufacturing indigenous toys to developing advanced defence equipment. He noted that the Digital India ecosystem, supported by government reforms and grassroots entrepreneurship, is accelerating the journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

By investing in local capabilities and innovation ecosystems, India is ensuring that growth opportunities reach every corner of the country, including regions like Rajasthan’s desert areas—where IIT Jodhpur has become a catalyst for change.

A Shining Beacon in the Desert: IIT Jodhpur’s Role

Praising IIT Jodhpur’s achievements, Shri Birla described the institute as a beacon of progress in a geographically challenging region. He commended the institute’s contributions in fields such as defence technology, sustainable development, and cutting-edge scientific research.

“IIT Jodhpur has redefined what is possible in terms of innovation and excellence in education,” said Shri Birla.

He especially recognized the leadership of Prof. Avinash K. Agarwal, Director of IIT Jodhpur, for steering the institute toward path-breaking initiatives and fostering a scientific temper among youth. The Speaker acknowledged that the institute is not just shaping future technologists but inspiring a new outlook among the region’s youth.

Empowering Researchers and Strengthening Infrastructure

During his visit, Shri Birla also:

Distributed 'Research Initiative Grants' to faculty and students, aimed at nurturing promising projects and promoting a culture of inquiry and experimentation.

Launched IIT Jodhpur’s newly designed official website, offering enhanced accessibility and digital integration.

Planted a sapling on the campus, symbolizing a commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

Vision for Higher Education in India

Reflecting on the broader landscape of higher education, the Speaker called on all Indian colleges and universities to become centers of excellence, innovation, and holistic learning. He stressed the need to go beyond rote learning and encourage students to engage in creative problem-solving, research, and industry collaboration.

“Academic institutions must become vibrant ecosystems where ideas flourish, talents are nurtured, and future leaders are shaped,” Shri Birla affirmed.

He also pointed out the importance of faculty development, modern infrastructure, and global competitiveness in making Indian institutions leading contributors to the knowledge economy.