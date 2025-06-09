Sri Lankan Officials Suspended over Misuse of Presidential Pardons

In a significant move, Sri Lanka's Justice Ministry announced the suspension of two senior officials on Monday, including the Commissioner General of Prisons, for allegedly manipulating the presidential pardon process to facilitate the release of convicted criminals.

The officials in question, Prisons Chief Thushara Upuldeniya and Anuradhapura Jail Superintendent Mohan Karunaratne, have come under scrutiny following accusations of abusing their power to secure pardons for ineligible inmates.

The Cabinet's decisive action came on the heels of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's order for a thorough investigation by the Crime Investigation Department into the potentially unauthorized release of a convict. This development underscores the strict guidelines under Article 34 (1) of the Sri Lankan Constitution which governs presidential pardons.

(With inputs from agencies.)