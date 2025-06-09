Sri Lankan Officials Suspended over Misuse of Presidential Pardons
Two senior Sri Lankan officials were suspended for allegedly abusing the presidential pardon process. The justice ministry identified Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya and Anuradhapura Jail Superintendent Mohan Karunaratne. An investigation revealed convicts were wrongfully pardoned. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake initiated a Crime Investigation Department probe.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a significant move, Sri Lanka's Justice Ministry announced the suspension of two senior officials on Monday, including the Commissioner General of Prisons, for allegedly manipulating the presidential pardon process to facilitate the release of convicted criminals.
The officials in question, Prisons Chief Thushara Upuldeniya and Anuradhapura Jail Superintendent Mohan Karunaratne, have come under scrutiny following accusations of abusing their power to secure pardons for ineligible inmates.
The Cabinet's decisive action came on the heels of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's order for a thorough investigation by the Crime Investigation Department into the potentially unauthorized release of a convict. This development underscores the strict guidelines under Article 34 (1) of the Sri Lankan Constitution which governs presidential pardons.
(With inputs from agencies.)