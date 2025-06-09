Escape from Jharkhand: Bangladeshi Nationals Flee Detention Center

In a dramatic incident, three Bangladeshi nationals, among them two women, escaped from a detention center in Jharkhand's Hazaribad district on Monday, according to officials.

The detention center is situated within the Jaiprakash Narayan Central Jail campus under the jurisdiction of Lohsinghna police station.

The escapees have been identified as Reena Khan of Ghazipur, Nipah Akhtar Khusi from Chattogram, and Md Nazmul Hang of Bagerhat, all of whom had been transferred from different regional jails over the past few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)