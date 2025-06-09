Democratic States Challenge Trump's Machine Gun Conversion Device Settlement

Fifteen states led by Democratic administrations have moved to challenge a settlement reached by Donald Trump's White House, seeking to prevent the return of firearm conversion devices classified as illegal under federal law. These devices enable semi-automatic rifles to shoot at machine gun speeds.

The lawsuit, filed in Baltimore's federal court, comes after the Trump administration's settlement that resolved legal challenges to a ban initially imposed by Biden's administration. The states, including New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, argue that such devices are frequently used in mass shootings and should remain illegal.

This legal move highlights the ongoing clash between state governments and federal policy shifts concerning firearms regulations. The Trump administration's agreement to return nearly 12,000 seized devices has drawn criticism for allegedly prioritizing industry profits over public safety. The Justice Department has yet to comment on the lawsuit.