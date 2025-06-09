Left Menu

Operation White Veil: A Major Blow to Drug Trafficking in Manipur

A joint team executed 'Operation White Veil' in Manipur, seizing 8 kg of heroin and 6.7 kg of opium worth over Rs 54 crore, in a crackdown on drug trafficking. Five individuals were arrested, and significant assets were confiscated, including a vehicle and electronic equipment.

A decisive operation against drug trafficking unfolded in Manipur as nearly 8 kg of heroin and 6.7 kg of opium were seized, carrying a combined market value exceeding Rs 54 crore, according to a finance ministry statement on Monday.

Codenamed 'Operation White Veil,' the raid was collaboratively conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, Assam Rifles, and the Manipur Police between June 5 and 7 in the Churachandpur District's border regions. The unified team also secured Rs 35.63 lakh in cash, detaining five suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Authorities revealed the contraband was smuggled from Myanmar via the forested Indo-Myanmar border. Despite operational challenges, the concerted effort proved fruitful, highlighting the NDPS Act's severe penalties, including imprisonment up to ten years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

