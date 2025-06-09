Tragic Shooting in Ghaziabad: Mother Injured, Son Killed
A 26-year-old man named Rohit was killed, and his mother Guddi injured, when three attackers opened fire in their home in Ghaziabad. The shooting, likely motivated by an old feud, was allegedly orchestrated by a man named Prashant. One suspect, Sonu, has been arrested.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a 26-year-old man has died and his mother sustained injuries after being shot by three bike-riding assailants on Sunday night.
The shooting occurred in Dhedha village under Muradnagar police station. The deceased, Rohit, and his mother Guddi, were targeted due to a year-old enmity, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.
The attackers, led by a suspect named Prashant, entered their house and opened fire, resulting in Guddi being injured while attempting to protect her son. An FIR has been filed based on a complaint by Rohit's father, with one suspect, Sonu, apprehended by police.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghaziabad
- shooting
- violence
- crime
- Prashant
- Rohit
- Guddi
- arrest
- investigation
- alleged feud
ALSO READ
Avani Prashanth Shines at Jabra Ladies Open Amid International Competitors
Rohit Sharma Nears Historic 7,000 IPL Runs Milestone
Fractured Leadership: Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Administration
Rohit's Heroics Propel Mumbai to Thrilling IPL Win Over Gujarat Amid Social Media Rumors
Rohit Sharma's Dazzling 81 Steers Mumbai Indians to Victory