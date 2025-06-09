Tragic Shooting in Ghaziabad: Mother Injured, Son Killed

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a 26-year-old man has died and his mother sustained injuries after being shot by three bike-riding assailants on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in Dhedha village under Muradnagar police station. The deceased, Rohit, and his mother Guddi, were targeted due to a year-old enmity, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

The attackers, led by a suspect named Prashant, entered their house and opened fire, resulting in Guddi being injured while attempting to protect her son. An FIR has been filed based on a complaint by Rohit's father, with one suspect, Sonu, apprehended by police.