Tragic Shooting in Ghaziabad: Mother Injured, Son Killed

A 26-year-old man named Rohit was killed, and his mother Guddi injured, when three attackers opened fire in their home in Ghaziabad. The shooting, likely motivated by an old feud, was allegedly orchestrated by a man named Prashant. One suspect, Sonu, has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a 26-year-old man has died and his mother sustained injuries after being shot by three bike-riding assailants on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in Dhedha village under Muradnagar police station. The deceased, Rohit, and his mother Guddi, were targeted due to a year-old enmity, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

The attackers, led by a suspect named Prashant, entered their house and opened fire, resulting in Guddi being injured while attempting to protect her son. An FIR has been filed based on a complaint by Rohit's father, with one suspect, Sonu, apprehended by police.

