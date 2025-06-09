Left Menu

Odisha Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Settlers

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to deport unauthorized Bangladeshi immigrants. Kendrapara leads with 1,649 identified infiltrators. Despite past 'Quit India' notices, deportations stalled amid wrongful identification claims. Majhi proposes a roadmap for Kendrapara's development, emphasizing eco-tourism and industrial growth alongside the crackdown.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has reinforced the state's commitment to deport Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Odisha. On Monday, Majhi directed the Kendrapara police and district administration to enforce strict action, citing concerns over national security.

Majhi made it clear that deportations would proceed according to legal frameworks and that coordination with central agencies was imperative in managing illegal immigration. His statements reflect a zero-tolerance policy towards undocumented settlers, as they pose a threat to India's security.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also engaged in reviewing government programs within the district, discussing infrastructural enhancements, eco-tourism, and more. Initiatives like expanding Kendrapara's mangrove cover and proposing a medical college were highlighted as development targets.

