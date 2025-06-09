Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Iconic Bellagio Fountains

Two people were fatally shot on the Las Vegas Strip near the Bellagio fountains in what police are treating as an isolated incident among acquaintances. Authorities have identified a possible suspect who had been feuding with at least one victim on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:30 IST
Las Vegas was rocked by violence late Sunday night when two people were shot dead on the Strip near the renowned Bellagio fountains. According to authorities, the incident is believed to be an 'isolated' confrontation between individuals who knew one another.

Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh informed the media that a suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to locate and detain the individual. The suspect reportedly had a social media dispute with at least one of the victims, which might have led to the fatal encounter.

Patrolling officers heard gunshots and discovered two individuals lying on the sidewalk, who were declared dead at the scene. The identities of the victims remain undisclosed. This tragic event occurred on one of the most heavily trafficked areas of the Strip, close to the majestic Bellagio fountains, which are known for their captivating performances.

