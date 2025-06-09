Tragedy Strikes Near Iconic Bellagio Fountains

Las Vegas was rocked by violence late Sunday night when two people were shot dead on the Strip near the renowned Bellagio fountains. According to authorities, the incident is believed to be an 'isolated' confrontation between individuals who knew one another.

Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh informed the media that a suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to locate and detain the individual. The suspect reportedly had a social media dispute with at least one of the victims, which might have led to the fatal encounter.

Patrolling officers heard gunshots and discovered two individuals lying on the sidewalk, who were declared dead at the scene. The identities of the victims remain undisclosed. This tragic event occurred on one of the most heavily trafficked areas of the Strip, close to the majestic Bellagio fountains, which are known for their captivating performances.