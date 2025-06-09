Data Theft Sparks Investigation in Bihar Legislative Council

An inquiry into the theft and deletion of crucial data from the Bihar Legislative Council's computer system has been launched, authorities announced on Monday.

The Economic Offences Unit began the investigation after a complaint was filed by the council on June 6, alleging that vital information was stolen and erased from a computer in the Secret Branch's Policy Division.

Situated in room 24 of the council's extended building, the computer was compromised, prompting officials to register the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)