Data Theft Sparks Investigation in Bihar Legislative Council

A probe has been initiated by the Economic Offences Unit into the theft and deletion of essential data from a computer at the Bihar Legislative Council. The inquiry follows a complaint lodged on June 6 by the council regarding missing and erased information from the Secret Branch's Policy Division.

An inquiry into the theft and deletion of crucial data from the Bihar Legislative Council's computer system has been launched, authorities announced on Monday.

The Economic Offences Unit began the investigation after a complaint was filed by the council on June 6, alleging that vital information was stolen and erased from a computer in the Secret Branch's Policy Division.

Situated in room 24 of the council's extended building, the computer was compromised, prompting officials to register the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

