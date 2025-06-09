Stabbing Shocks Rohini Market

A young boy has been seriously injured after being stabbed by a group of men in a bustling market located in Rohini Sector-3, Delhi, police revealed on Monday.

The brutal attack, which occurred in full public sight, left the boy in serious condition. He was swiftly transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention.

Authorities have obtained CCTV footage capturing the incident and are actively working to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)