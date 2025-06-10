Missing Teen Rescued: A Triumph of Quick Police Action

A 15-year-old girl who vanished from southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on June 2 has been successfully located and rescued by Delhi police, officials reported on Monday.

An FIR was promptly filed under BNS Section 137 (2) for kidnapping at the Sarita Vihar police station when the girl was reported missing.

Thanks to a reliable tip-off, authorities were led to the Kapashera area in Delhi, where they expertly recovered the girl and transferred her to the investigating officer to complete further legal formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)