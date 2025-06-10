Left Menu

Missing Teen Rescued: A Triumph of Quick Police Action

A missing 15-year-old girl from southeast Delhi was rescued by police from the Kapashera area. An FIR had been registered after she went missing on June 2. Acting on a tip-off, police swiftly recovered the girl and handed her over for further legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl who vanished from southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on June 2 has been successfully located and rescued by Delhi police, officials reported on Monday.

An FIR was promptly filed under BNS Section 137 (2) for kidnapping at the Sarita Vihar police station when the girl was reported missing.

Thanks to a reliable tip-off, authorities were led to the Kapashera area in Delhi, where they expertly recovered the girl and transferred her to the investigating officer to complete further legal formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

