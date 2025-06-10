Left Menu

Tehran Prepares Counter-Proposal Amid Standoff with U.S. Over Nuclear Deal

Iran plans to submit a counter-proposal to the U.S. regarding a nuclear deal, declaring the current U.S. offer as unacceptable. Talks led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi continue amidst disagreements on uranium enrichment. The situation remains tense, with influence from Israeli interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:18 IST
Tehran Prepares Counter-Proposal Amid Standoff with U.S. Over Nuclear Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Iran announced that it will soon unveil a counter-offer to the United States concerning a nuclear deal in response to a proposal deemed unsatisfactory by Tehran. The discussions, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, are to proceed despite ongoing disputes.

Trump emphasized the core of the disagreement, focusing on Iran's pursuit of uranium enrichment within its own borders. "They seek enrichment. We can't have enrichment," said Trump, reinforcing the U.S.'s hard stance against Iran's enrichment ambitions.

A senior Iranian official and a U.S. official hinted at the uncertainty surrounding the negotiation schedule, suggesting possible talks later in the week, possibly in Oman or Oslo. Tehran's official stated their proposal aims to be reasonable and balanced, opposing earlier rounds' expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025