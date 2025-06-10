Tehran Prepares Counter-Proposal Amid Standoff with U.S. Over Nuclear Deal
Iran plans to submit a counter-proposal to the U.S. regarding a nuclear deal, declaring the current U.S. offer as unacceptable. Talks led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi continue amidst disagreements on uranium enrichment. The situation remains tense, with influence from Israeli interests.
On Monday, Iran announced that it will soon unveil a counter-offer to the United States concerning a nuclear deal in response to a proposal deemed unsatisfactory by Tehran. The discussions, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, are to proceed despite ongoing disputes.
Trump emphasized the core of the disagreement, focusing on Iran's pursuit of uranium enrichment within its own borders. "They seek enrichment. We can't have enrichment," said Trump, reinforcing the U.S.'s hard stance against Iran's enrichment ambitions.
A senior Iranian official and a U.S. official hinted at the uncertainty surrounding the negotiation schedule, suggesting possible talks later in the week, possibly in Oman or Oslo. Tehran's official stated their proposal aims to be reasonable and balanced, opposing earlier rounds' expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
