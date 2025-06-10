Left Menu

Iran-U.S. Negotiations Set to Resume in Muscat

Iran is preparing for another round of indirect negotiations with the U.S., scheduled for next Sunday in Muscat. This development was announced by Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, through the ministry's Telegram channel early Tuesday.

