Iran-U.S. Negotiations Set to Resume in Muscat
Iran is preparing for another round of indirect negotiations with the U.S., scheduled for next Sunday in Muscat. This development was announced by Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, through the ministry's Telegram channel early Tuesday.
The discussions are set to take place next Sunday in Muscat, as stated by foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.
The announcement was made public through the ministry's official Telegram channel, signaling a continued effort to address ongoing concerns between the two nations.
