Escalation in Hodeidah: Israeli Strikes Reported

Reports from Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV suggest that Israeli forces have conducted strikes on Hodeidah's Red Sea port. This follows a warning from the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson urging evacuations in Yemen-controlled ports. Confirmation from Israeli authorities is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Reports have emerged from Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV claiming that Israeli forces have conducted military strikes on the strategically crucial Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. This development comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

The alleged strikes follow a recent statement by the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson, which was circulated late Monday on social media platform X, urging the evacuation of key Houthi-controlled Yemeni ports, including Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of these strikes from Israeli authorities, leaving the situation tense and fluid.

