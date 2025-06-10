Escalation in Hodeidah: Israeli Strikes Reported

Reports have emerged from Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV claiming that Israeli forces have conducted military strikes on the strategically crucial Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. This development comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

The alleged strikes follow a recent statement by the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson, which was circulated late Monday on social media platform X, urging the evacuation of key Houthi-controlled Yemeni ports, including Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of these strikes from Israeli authorities, leaving the situation tense and fluid.

