India's Decade of Defence: Modernisation, Self-Reliance and Global Leadership
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has experienced significant advancements in its defence sector over the past 11 years. Focused on modernisation and self-reliance, the country has enhanced its global partnerships and defence capabilities. Milestones include increased defence exports, advancements in space exploration, and pivotal international agreements.
In a significant stride towards modernisation and self-reliance, India's defence sector has undergone transformative changes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past 11 years. The period is marked by strategic advancements and increased global partnerships.
According to a government report, defence exports soared to Rs 23,622 crore by 2024-25, a stark increase from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15. The launch of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, highlights this journey toward self-sufficiency.
The government also noted historic trade deals with the UK and UAE, which underline India's growing influence in global economic and strategic forums. India's bolstered missile capabilities, highlighted by the Brahmos extended range version, further signify its rising stature in global security affairs.
