Pentagon Chief Faces Scrutiny Amid Controversy
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces intense questioning in Capitol Hill hearings over his controversial actions, including the use of Signal app for sensitive military details and numerous Pentagon spending plans. His tenure has been marked by social changes and controversial budget proposals, raising concerns among lawmakers.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under the spotlight as he faces intense scrutiny from Congress. Starting Tuesday, Hegseth is expected to defend his actions across three hearings at Capitol Hill, including his questionable use of an unsecured Signal chat for sharing sensitive military information.
The hearings are Congress's first major opportunity to interrogate Hegseth over various contentious Pentagon expenditures, such as converting a Qatari plane into Air Force One and the costs associated with a military parade coinciding with President Trump's birthday. Lawmakers may also question his deployment of Marines amid immigration protests.
Further complicating matters for Hegseth is the pending investigation into his Signal app usage and his focus on social issues rather than international crises. With hearings continuing throughout the week, financial topics, such as defense budget proposals, are expected to dominate discussions.
