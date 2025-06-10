Pentagon Chief Faces Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under the spotlight as he faces intense scrutiny from Congress. Starting Tuesday, Hegseth is expected to defend his actions across three hearings at Capitol Hill, including his questionable use of an unsecured Signal chat for sharing sensitive military information.

The hearings are Congress's first major opportunity to interrogate Hegseth over various contentious Pentagon expenditures, such as converting a Qatari plane into Air Force One and the costs associated with a military parade coinciding with President Trump's birthday. Lawmakers may also question his deployment of Marines amid immigration protests.

Further complicating matters for Hegseth is the pending investigation into his Signal app usage and his focus on social issues rather than international crises. With hearings continuing throughout the week, financial topics, such as defense budget proposals, are expected to dominate discussions.

