Left Menu

Pentagon Chief Faces Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces intense questioning in Capitol Hill hearings over his controversial actions, including the use of Signal app for sensitive military details and numerous Pentagon spending plans. His tenure has been marked by social changes and controversial budget proposals, raising concerns among lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:54 IST
Pentagon Chief Faces Scrutiny Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under the spotlight as he faces intense scrutiny from Congress. Starting Tuesday, Hegseth is expected to defend his actions across three hearings at Capitol Hill, including his questionable use of an unsecured Signal chat for sharing sensitive military information.

The hearings are Congress's first major opportunity to interrogate Hegseth over various contentious Pentagon expenditures, such as converting a Qatari plane into Air Force One and the costs associated with a military parade coinciding with President Trump's birthday. Lawmakers may also question his deployment of Marines amid immigration protests.

Further complicating matters for Hegseth is the pending investigation into his Signal app usage and his focus on social issues rather than international crises. With hearings continuing throughout the week, financial topics, such as defense budget proposals, are expected to dominate discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025