Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port

Israel's navy launched a military operation targeting Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah on Thursday, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. The strikes were aimed at Houthi-controlled docks, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatening severe repercussions if attacks on Israel persist.

The recent naval strike follows a pattern of escalating hostilities since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October 2023. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV confirmed the strikes, while the Israeli army labeled the port a hub for transferring weapons by the Houthis.

The international community watches anxiously as Israel expands its military actions against Iran-aligned groups, impacting global trade routes in the Red Sea. Despite the absence of immediate casualty reports, the situation underscores the growing tension and threats of further blockades.