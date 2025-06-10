Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port

Israel's navy launched strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port, controlled by Iran-aligned Houthis. Threatening a naval and air blockade, Israel's Defense Minister warns of further action if Houthi attacks continue. This comes amid rising tensions as the ongoing conflict with Gaza disrupts regional stability.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's navy launched a military operation targeting Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah on Thursday, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. The strikes were aimed at Houthi-controlled docks, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatening severe repercussions if attacks on Israel persist.

The recent naval strike follows a pattern of escalating hostilities since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October 2023. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV confirmed the strikes, while the Israeli army labeled the port a hub for transferring weapons by the Houthis.

The international community watches anxiously as Israel expands its military actions against Iran-aligned groups, impacting global trade routes in the Red Sea. Despite the absence of immediate casualty reports, the situation underscores the growing tension and threats of further blockades.

