Vacant Deputy Speaker Role Spurs Democratic Concerns

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the long-standing vacancy of the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Kharge emphasizes that keeping this position vacant contravenes constitutional rules and disturbs established democratic traditions in India's parliamentary system.

Updated: 10-06-2025 13:01 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a firm stand against the continuous vacancy of the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker position, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue. In a letter, Kharge pointed out that this absence contradicts Article 93 of the Indian Constitution, which mandates the election of both a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker.

Highlighting the historical precedent, Kharge noted that traditionally, the Deputy Speaker is elected from among the principal opposition party members during the second or third session of a newly formed Lok Sabha. The current lack of a Deputy Speaker in both the 17th and ongoing 18th Lok Sabha terms is deemed alarming by the Congress Chief.

With the Monsoon session of Parliament slated to begin shortly, Kharge pressed for an immediate resolution to bring back adherence to constitutional mandates and bolster India's democratic practices. His appeal underscores the need for swift action to restore the integrity and functionality of the House.

