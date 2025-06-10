Aid Chaos in Gaza: Survival of the Strongest
Professor Nizam Salama described desperate and dangerous conditions at a Gaza aid point managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Amid chaos, gunfire, and deadly stampedes, many were injured or killed while trying to obtain aid. The situation has drawn international criticism for violating humanitarian aid principles.
Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, university professor Nizam Salama encountered deadly chaos at an aid distribution point operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Facing gunfire and a panicked crowd, Salama returned empty-handed as violence claimed dozens of lives, including innocent civilians seeking food and supplies for their families.
Reports of the incident highlight serious flaws in aid distribution, with many injured or killed due to poorly managed operations. The situation has sparked criticisms from international humanitarian organizations, accusing the GHF and associated entities of breaching essential aid principles. Eyewitnesses, including Salama, recounted harrowing experiences, drawing parallels to dystopian scenarios like the 'Hunger Games'.
With over 400 distribution points and the aid situation deteriorating, the U.N. has urged Israeli authorities to ensure safe humanitarian aid access. The GHF, backed by private military contractors, remains at the center of controversy, pressured to improve civilian protection and aid delivery standards amidst mounting international scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
