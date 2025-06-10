Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, university professor Nizam Salama encountered deadly chaos at an aid distribution point operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Facing gunfire and a panicked crowd, Salama returned empty-handed as violence claimed dozens of lives, including innocent civilians seeking food and supplies for their families.

Reports of the incident highlight serious flaws in aid distribution, with many injured or killed due to poorly managed operations. The situation has sparked criticisms from international humanitarian organizations, accusing the GHF and associated entities of breaching essential aid principles. Eyewitnesses, including Salama, recounted harrowing experiences, drawing parallels to dystopian scenarios like the 'Hunger Games'.

With over 400 distribution points and the aid situation deteriorating, the U.N. has urged Israeli authorities to ensure safe humanitarian aid access. The GHF, backed by private military contractors, remains at the center of controversy, pressured to improve civilian protection and aid delivery standards amidst mounting international scrutiny.

