High-Precision Strikes Target Kyiv Amid Intensifying Conflict

Russian forces executed high-precision strikes on Kyiv, targeting military objectives, according to state media. These significant attacks, among the largest in over three years, are claimed as retaliation against Ukrainian aggressions. Ukraine reports civilian casualties, with at least four hospitalizations.

  • Country:
  • Russia

In a marked escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have launched high-precision attacks targeting military sites in Kyiv, as reported by the TASS news agency, citing the defense ministry on Tuesday.

These strikes represent some of the largest assaults on the Ukrainian capital in over three years, part of what Moscow describes as retaliatory measures for Ukrainian military actions against Russia.

Ukrainian officials, however, have reported that the strikes impacted civilian areas, with at least four people hospitalized as a result.

