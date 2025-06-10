Left Menu

Rooftop Koreans Resurface: A Controversy Ignites Amidst Continued Tensions

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles has criticized Donald Trump Jr. for his social media comments resurrecting the image of 'Rooftop Koreans' from the 1992 Los Angeles riots. The federation condemns the exploitation of past traumas amid current crackdowns on suspected undocumented immigrants.

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles has voiced criticism against Donald Trump Jr.'s recent social media remarks, which they described as 'reckless'. The remarks, invoking the 'Rooftop Koreans' of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, were seen as exploiting the community's historical trauma.

The controversy ignited after Trump Jr. posted an image, originally taken by photographer Hyungwon Kang, alongside a call to 'Make Rooftop Koreans Great Again!' This reference highlighted the community's defensive stance during past riots, which they felt was necessary due to inadequate law enforcement protection.

The federation's criticism extends to recent U.S. administration operations targeting suspected undocumented immigrants, which they argue lack proper legal procedures. The tensions have drawn parallels, unwelcome for many, to the chaotic period experienced by Korean Americans in the early 1990s.

