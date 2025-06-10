Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Crusade: Crushing the Drug Menace with Cyclothon 2.0

The Haryana government has intensified its efforts against drug trafficking with major arrests, the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, and a Cyclothon initiative. Modern surveillance and community involvement are key strategies in this comprehensive crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:15 IST
Haryana's Bold Crusade: Crushing the Drug Menace with Cyclothon 2.0
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has ramped up its campaign against drug trafficking, registering 1,130 cases under the NDPS Act from January to April. Of these, 143 involved commercial quantities, leading to the arrest of 1,801 offenders, says Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau seized staggering amounts of illegal substances, including 22.40 kg of heroin and over 6,000 kg of poppy straw in the first four months of 2025. Authorities also confiscated thousands of narcotic tablets, capsules, and injectables.

The state's holistic approach includes using tools like the GIS-enabled MAPDRUGS portal for precise monitoring and launching initiatives like the drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 to involve citizens. Modern technology and societal cooperation are pivotal in tackling this pervasive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025