Haryana's Bold Crusade: Crushing the Drug Menace with Cyclothon 2.0

The Haryana government has ramped up its campaign against drug trafficking, registering 1,130 cases under the NDPS Act from January to April. Of these, 143 involved commercial quantities, leading to the arrest of 1,801 offenders, says Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau seized staggering amounts of illegal substances, including 22.40 kg of heroin and over 6,000 kg of poppy straw in the first four months of 2025. Authorities also confiscated thousands of narcotic tablets, capsules, and injectables.

The state's holistic approach includes using tools like the GIS-enabled MAPDRUGS portal for precise monitoring and launching initiatives like the drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 to involve citizens. Modern technology and societal cooperation are pivotal in tackling this pervasive issue.

